BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors appoints P M Keshava as CFO
June 1 VST Tillers Tractors Ltd: * Says appointment of P M Keshava as CFO * Says R Thiyagarajan has resigned from the post of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, March 20 Sri Lanka's central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 2,737 1,137 9.22 9.16 182-day 3,822 1,352 10.25 10.15 364-day 14,066 3,971 11.26 11.19 Total 20,625 6,460 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
KARACHI, PAKISTAN, June 1 Pakistan stocks fell nearly 4 percent on Thursday, posting their biggest single-day drop since August 2015, hurt by unexpected foreign portfolio outflows, dealers said.