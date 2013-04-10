COLOMBO, April 10 Sri Lanka's central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 3,697 1,000 9.25 9.26 182-day 4,695 1,000 10.25 - 364-day 21,901 6,000 11.35 11.35 Total 30,293 8,000 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). The central bank has rejected all bids for 182-day T-bills at last week auction. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)