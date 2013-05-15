COLOMBO, May 15 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 5,416 1,000 8.75 9.18 182-day 7,576 2,923 9.91 10.20 364-day 29,641 15,191 10.84 11.29 Total 42,633 19,114 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)