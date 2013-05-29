BRIEF-Ricoh India gets letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint
* Receives letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 6,860 1,430 8.73 8.75 182-day 9,368 4,918 9.90 9.90 364-day 24,004 17,304 10.86 10.86 Total 40,232 23,652 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)
* Receives letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.82% 03.53% (Apr 11) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------------------------