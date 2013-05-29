COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 6,860 1,430 8.73 8.75 182-day 9,368 4,918 9.90 9.90 364-day 24,004 17,304 10.86 10.86 Total 40,232 23,652 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)