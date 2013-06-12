COLOMBO, June 12 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 2,038 943 8.67 8.70 182-day 5,267 2,767 9.80 9.81 364-day 18,636 11,236 10.85 10.85 Total 25,941 14,946 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)