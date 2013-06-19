COLOMBO, June 19 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 2,492 1,590 8.66 8.67 182-day 3,768 2,016 9.80 9.80 364-day 23,978 7,145 10.85 10.85 Total 30,238 10,751 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)