COLOMBO, Sept 11 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 1,864 1,084 8.61 8.61 182-day 1,257 256 9.64 9.64 364-day 9,214 2,709 10.57 10.56 Total 12,335 4,049 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)