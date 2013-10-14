US STOCKS-Wall St posts sharp gains, fueled by strong consumer data
COLOMBO, Oct 14 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Monday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 1,630 530 8.56 8.58 182-day 1,506 700 9.60 9.61 364-day 21,502 9,782 10.49 10.50 Total 24,638 11,012 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.73 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks posted sharp gains on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging, as data showed U.S. consumer confidence at a more than 16-year high.
