COLOMBO, Dec 11 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 2,917 500 7.85 7.97 182-day 6,146 1,000 8.48 8.65 364-day 45,246 11,800 9.15 9.50 Total 54,309 13,300 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. - Yields in 91-day and 182-day T-bills are lowest since November 2011. Yield in 364-day T-bill is lowest since December 2011. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)