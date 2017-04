COLOMBO, Dec 24 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Tuesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 3,200 2,075 7.54 7.73 182-day 9,450 1,000 7.85 8.19 364-day 46,768 19,024 8.29 8.53 Total 59,418 22,099 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. - Yields in all T-bills are lowest since November 2011. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)