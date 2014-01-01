COLOMBO, Jan 1 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 4,246 1,031 7.42 7.54 182-day 14,398 3,943 7.53 7.85 364-day 53,049 15,440 7.95 8.29 Total 71,693 20,414 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. - Yields in all T-bills are lowest since Nov. 11, 2011. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)