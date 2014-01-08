COLOMBO, Jan 8 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 9,145 2,000 7.00 7.42 182-day 17,215 3,000 7.20 7.53 364-day 40,119 13,579 7.42 7.95 Total 66,479 18,579 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. - Yield in 91-day T-bill fell to its lowest since April 12, 2011 and 182-day T-bill dropped to its lowest since Sept. 16, 2011. Yield in 364-day T-bill is at its lowest since Oct. 28, 2011. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)