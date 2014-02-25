COLOMBO, Feb 25 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Tuesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 4,565 1,000 6.72 6.75 182-day 14,331 8,756 6.89 6.90 364-day 22,050 12,900 7.07 7.08 Total 40,946 22,656 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)