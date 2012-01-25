COLOMBO, Jan 25 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 14,593 8,673 8.67 8.67 182-day 6,225 2,455 8.71 8.71 364-day 7,836 3,505 9.30 9.31 Total 28,654 14,633 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)