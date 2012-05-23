COLOMBO, May 23 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 35,321 6,050 11.58 11.99 182-day 20,159 13,869 12.32 12.40 364-day 12,520 5,860 12.50 12.58 Total 68,000 25,779 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)