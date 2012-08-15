BRIEF-Kansai Paint plans to invest as much as 9 bln yen to build 2 factories in India - Nikkei
COLOMBO, Aug 15 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 8,913 4,026 11.36 11.37 182-day 19,540 12,470 12.95 12.91 364-day 9,978 1,686 13.23 13.18 Total 38,431 18,182 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to early afternoon)