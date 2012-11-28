COLOMBO, Nov 28 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 5,904 3,669 10.79 10.74 182-day 20,295 11,529 12.09 12.07 364-day 14,901 8,469 12.85 12.81 Total 41,100 23,667 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)