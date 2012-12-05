COLOMBO, Dec 5 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 5,155 - - 10.79 182-day 18,983 7,978 12.10 12.09 364-day 12,417 5,414 12.86 12.85 Total 36,555 13,392 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets).