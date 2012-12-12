COLOMBO, Dec 12 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 3,215 1,000 10.44 - 182-day 11,496 3,919 11.78 12.10 364-day 24,127 8,510 12.45 12.86 Total 38,838 13,429 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets).