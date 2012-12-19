COLOMBO, Dec 19 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 6,145 1,000 10.23 10.44 182-day 10,962 6,032 11.53 11.78 364-day 29,540 10,000 12.18 12.45 Total 46,647 17,032 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)