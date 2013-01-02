COLOMBO, Jan 2 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 5,085 2,125 9.91 10.00 182-day 19,083 7,350 10.99 11.32 364-day 29,952 20,727 11.38 11.69 Total 54,120 30,202 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)