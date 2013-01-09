COLOMBO, Jan 9 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 4,197 2,097 9.88 9.91 182-day 18,680 8,296 10.81 10.99 364-day 47,160 20,935 11.35 11.38 Total 70,037 31,328 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)