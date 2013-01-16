COLOMBO, Jan 16 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 4,224 1,056 9.75 9.88 182-day 13,603 3,721 10.58 10.81 364-day 56,151 29,841 11.26 11.35 Total 73,978 34,618 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez Ranga Sirilal)