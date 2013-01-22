COLOMBO, Jan 22 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Tuesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 3,197 1,000 9.63 9.75 182-day 8,543 3,149 10.41 10.58 364-day 33,996 14,206 11.25 11.26 Total 45,736 18,355 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)