COLOMBO, Jan 30 Sri Lanka's central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 5,453 2,000 9.47 9.63 182-day 6,311 3,000 10.28 10.41 364-day 46,258 30,823 11.11 11.25 Total 58,022 35,823 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)