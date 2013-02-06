COLOMBO, Feb 6 Sri Lanka's central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 3,539 1,390 9.25 9.47 182-day 5,851 2,000 10.16 10.28 364-day 35,355 17,000 11.11 11.11 Total 44,745 20,390 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)