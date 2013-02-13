GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm as upbeat U.S., European data boosts confidence
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
COLOMBO, Feb 13 Sri Lanka's central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 5,995 4,255 9.10 9.25 182-day 6,777 4,945 10.08 10.16 364-day 27,031 15,231 11.10 11.11 Total 39,803 24,431 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose above the psychologically important 20,000-point level to the highest since August 2015 on Friday as strong U.S. stocks and the rising dollar lifted investors' risk appetite.