COLOMBO, Feb 20 Sri Lanka's central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 3,805 926 9.10 9.10 182-day 6,145 1,135 10.08 10.08 364-day 24,364 12,919 11.10 11.10 Total 34,314 14,980 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)