COLOMBO, Feb 27 Sri Lanka's central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 4,797 3,027 9.09 9.10 182-day 7,322 4,172 10.08 10.08 364-day 20,668 11,573 11.10 11.10 Total 32,787 18,772 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)