COLOMBO, March 6 Sri Lanka's central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 7,125 2,425 9.11 9.09 182-day 5,638 1,270 10.10 10.08 364-day 32,738 24,288 11.14 11.10 Total 45,501 27,983 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)