COLOMBO, July 24 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 1,330 - - 8.63 182-day 1,392 - - 9.66 364-day 25,407 9,275 10.56 10.59 Total 28,129 9,275 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)