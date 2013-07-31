COLOMBO, July 31 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day - - - - 182-day - - - - 364-day 30,159 24,809 10.52 10.56 Total 30,159 24,809 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)