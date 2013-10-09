COLOMBO, Oct 9 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 1,900 800 8.58 - 182-day 2,862 500 9.61 - 364-day 25,208 20,008 10.50 10.52 Total 29,970 21,308 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The central bank rejected all the bids for 91-day and 182-day T-bills in the last week auction. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)