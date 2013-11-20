US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors struggle with policy uncertainty
* New York, other states take on Trump over energy efficiency
COLOMBO, Nov 20 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 1,850 650 8.10 - 182-day 6,992 4,444 8.85 8.89 364-day 27,552 11,260 9.75 9.79 Total 36,394 16,354 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. Sri Lanka central bank did not offer 91-day T-bills at last week auction. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
* New York, other states take on Trump over energy efficiency
* Indexes down: Dow 0.52 pct, S&P 0.63 pct, Nasdaq 0.60 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)