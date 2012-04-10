COLOMBO, April 10 Sri Lanka's Central Bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday. 2017 2018 2019 'A Series' 'B Series' 'A Series' Maturity date 15 Jan 2017 15 Jul 2018 15 Jan 2019 Coupon rate 5.80 8.50 5.65 Bids received 4,450 4,500 4,670 Amount accepted 2,050 2,000 2,000 Weighted avg yield after tax 12.10 12.30 12.50 NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent. * For related news and information, double click on the following: 3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)