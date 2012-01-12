COLOMBO, Jan 12 Sri Lanka's Central Bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Thursday. 2014 2016 2018 'A Series' 'A Series' 'B Series' Maturity date 1 Feb 2014 1 April 2016 15 July 2018 Coupon rate 6.60 7.25 8.50 Bids received 4,600 4,500 4,500 Amount accepted 2,000 2,000 2,000 Weighted avg yield after tax 9.45 9.55 9.75 NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent. * For related news and information, double click on the following: 3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)