India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
COLOMBO, Jan 12 Sri Lanka's Central Bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Thursday. 2014 2016 2018 'A Series' 'A Series' 'B Series' Maturity date 1 Feb 2014 1 April 2016 15 July 2018 Coupon rate 6.60 7.25 8.50 Bids received 4,600 4,500 4,500 Amount accepted 2,000 2,000 2,000 Weighted avg yield after tax 9.45 9.55 9.75 NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent. * For related news and information, double click on the following: 3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: