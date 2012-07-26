BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures says IVL Finance to undertake consumer finance business
* Says unit IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business
COLOMBO, July 26 Sri Lanka's Central Bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Thursday. 2014 2016 2018 'A Series' 'B Series' 'A Series' Maturity date 1 Oct 2014 1 Oct 2016 15 Nov 2018 Coupon rate 9.00 6.40 8.00 Bids received 5,110 4,525 4,500 Amount accepted 2,000 2,025 2,000 Weighted avg yield after tax 13.62 14.10 14.25 NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent. * For related news and information, double click on the following: 3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)
* Says unit IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)