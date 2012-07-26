COLOMBO, July 26 Sri Lanka's Central Bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Thursday. 2014 2016 2018 'A Series' 'B Series' 'A Series' Maturity date 1 Oct 2014 1 Oct 2016 15 Nov 2018 Coupon rate 9.00 6.40 8.00 Bids received 5,110 4,525 4,500 Amount accepted 2,000 2,025 2,000 Weighted avg yield after tax 13.62 14.10 14.25 NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent. * For related news and information, double click on the following: 3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)