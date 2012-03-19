COLOMBO, March 19 Sri Lanka sold $84 million in dollar-denominated three-year and four-year development bonds, the central bank said on Monday.

The government accepted $72 million for a three-year bond at 6-month LIBOR plus 385 basis points (bps), and $12 million for the four-year tenor at 6-month LIBOR plus 415 bps, the central bank said in a statement. It had offered $35 million and $10 million for the two issues, respectively.

The central bank in a statement said both foreign and local commercial banks subscribed at the auction and the offer was oversubscribed by 2.2 times with total bids received amounting $100 million.

Six-month LIBOR on Monday was at 0.74 percent, the central bank said. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)