COLOMBO, Sept 17 Sri Lanka sold $121.05 million in dollar-denominated three-year development bonds at 6-month LIBOR plus 400 basis points (bps), the central bank said on Monday.

The government accepted all bids received after being oversubscribed twice, the central bank said in a statement. It had offered $60 million in three-year bonds.

Six-month LIBOR on Monday was at 0.67 percent, the central bank said. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ken Wills)