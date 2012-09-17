BRIEF-India's Force Motors May domestic total sales 1967 units
* May domestic total sales of 1,967 units
COLOMBO, Sept 17 Sri Lanka sold $121.05 million in dollar-denominated three-year development bonds at 6-month LIBOR plus 400 basis points (bps), the central bank said on Monday.
The government accepted all bids received after being oversubscribed twice, the central bank said in a statement. It had offered $60 million in three-year bonds.
Six-month LIBOR on Monday was at 0.67 percent, the central bank said. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ken Wills)
June 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 33 bids for 116 billion rupees ($1.80 billion) at its two-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)