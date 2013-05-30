COLOMBO, May 30 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Thursday. 2043 'A Series' Maturity date 1 June 2043 Coupon rate 9.00 Bids received 6,001 Amount accepted 3,000 Weighted avg yield after tax 12.50 NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent. * For related news and information, double click on the following: 3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)