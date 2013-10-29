COLOMBO Oct 29 Sri Lanka's Central Bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday.

2019 2028 2033

'A Series' 'B Series' 'B Series' Maturity date 15 Jan 2019 01 May 2028 1 Nov 2033 Coupon rate 5.65 9.00 9.00 Bids received 5,730 4,950 11,500 Amount accepted 1,000 2,450 5,100 Weighted avg yield

after tax 10.64 11.90 12.13

NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.

3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)