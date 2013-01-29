COLOMBO, Jan 29 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday. 2018 2021 2028 'D Series' 'A Series' 'A Series' Maturity date 1 June 2018 1 May 2021 1 July 2028 Coupon rate 8.50 9.00 9.00 Bids received 48,700 60,445 24,175 Amount accepted 10,300 25,000 10,150 Weighted avg yield after tax 10.74 11.44 12.21 NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent. * For related news and information, double click on the following: 3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)