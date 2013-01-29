BRIEF-RCom seeks cut in tax rates for telecom sector
June 2 India's Reliance Communications executive Punit Garg says
COLOMBO, Jan 29 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday. 2018 2021 2028 'D Series' 'A Series' 'A Series' Maturity date 1 June 2018 1 May 2021 1 July 2028 Coupon rate 8.50 9.00 9.00 Bids received 48,700 60,445 24,175 Amount accepted 10,300 25,000 10,150 Weighted avg yield after tax 10.74 11.44 12.21 NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent. * For related news and information, double click on the following: 3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)
MUMBAI, June 2 The Reserve Bank of India has initiated "prompt corrective action" (PAC) for state-run Dena Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.