COLOMBO, Feb 12 Sri Lanka's Central Bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday. 2018 'B Series' Maturity date 15 July 2018 Coupon rate 8.50 Bids received 10,250 Amount accepted 4,300 Weighted avg yield after tax 10.73 NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent. * For related news and information, double click on the following: 3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)