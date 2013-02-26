US STOCKS-Wall St falls as financials stumble, oil drops
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
COLOMBO Feb 26 Sri Lanka's Central Bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday.
2018 2023
'A Series' 'A Series' Maturity date 15 Nov 2018 1 Oct 2023 Coupon rate 8.00 7.00 Bids received 4,300 4,250 Amount accepted 2,000 2,000 Weighted avg yield
after tax 10.97 11.76
NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.
* For related news and information, double click on the following:
3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Adds quote, updates prices)