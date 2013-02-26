COLOMBO Feb 26 Sri Lanka's Central Bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday.

2018 2023

'A Series' 'A Series' Maturity date 15 Nov 2018 1 Oct 2023 Coupon rate 8.00 7.00 Bids received 4,300 4,250 Amount accepted 2,000 2,000 Weighted avg yield

after tax 10.97 11.76

NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.

* For related news and information, double click on the following:

3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)