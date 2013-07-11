US STOCKS-Wall St slips as geopolitical risks gather, earnings loom
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
COLOMBO, July 11 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Thursday.
2018 2022 2033
'A Series' 'A Series' 'A Series' Maturity date 15 Nov 2018 1 Jan 2022 1 June 2033 Coupon rate 8.00 8.00 9.00 Bids received 10,350 6,700 11,600 Amount accepted 7,400 3,000 5,000 Weighted avg yield
after tax 11.17 11.55 12.30
NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.
* For related news and information, double click on the following:
3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)