COLOMBO, July 11 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Thursday.

2018 2022 2033

'A Series' 'A Series' 'A Series' Maturity date 15 Nov 2018 1 Jan 2022 1 June 2033 Coupon rate 8.00 8.00 9.00 Bids received 10,350 6,700 11,600 Amount accepted 7,400 3,000 5,000 Weighted avg yield

after tax 11.17 11.55 12.30

NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.

(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)