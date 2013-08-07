COLOMBO Aug 7 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Wednesday.

2017

'A Series' Maturity date 15 Jan 2017 Coupon rate 5.80 Bids received 2,979 Amount accepted 1,600 Weighted avg yield

after tax 10.87

NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.

* For related news and information, double click on the following:

3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)