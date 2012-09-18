COLOMBO, Sept 18 Sri Lanka remains vulnerable to
inflation risks but prices are expected to moderate rather than
strengthen, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on
Tuesday.
His comments came after the central bank kept policy rates
unchanged, as expected, saying policies adopted to manage demand
by the authorities are expected to help contain inflation in the
single digits while economic growth slows.
"We think that inflation vulnerability still remains, but
the chances are that it will be more on the side of moderating
than increasing," Cabraal told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Inflation in August eased to 9.5 percent from a year
earlier from a 42-month high of 9.8 in July on improved food
supplies.
