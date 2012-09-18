COLOMBO, Sept 18 Sri Lanka remains vulnerable to inflation risks but prices are expected to moderate rather than strengthen, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Tuesday.

His comments came after the central bank kept policy rates unchanged, as expected, saying policies adopted to manage demand by the authorities are expected to help contain inflation in the single digits while economic growth slows.

"We think that inflation vulnerability still remains, but the chances are that it will be more on the side of moderating than increasing," Cabraal told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Inflation in August eased to 9.5 percent from a year earlier from a 42-month high of 9.8 in July on improved food supplies.