(Adds statistics head, c.bank governor comments in para 8, 16)

By Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO Jan 8 Sri Lanka will change the basket of items in its inflation index and broaden coverage to the whole nation from just the capital city, the state-run statistics office said on Wednesday.

Officials said the index change - the third in seven years - had long been in the works.

However, the move also comes at a time when the country's economic data has faced scrutiny, with calls for revisions from the International Monetary Fund and complaints about official statistics from opposition politicians.

"The current index does not reflect the whole country," D.C.A. Gunawardena, head of the Department of Census and Statistics, told Reuters. "It represents only 17 percent of the Sri Lankan population."

He said the changes will be made this year and the base year for calculating the consumer price index will be 2010. The current Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) was introduced in June 2008 with a base year of 2006/7.

The statistics department chief said the basket of goods measured will vary depending on the area, but did not give details on how the basket will change.

In its latest country report in May 2013, the IMF said there was need for an "All Sri Lanka" index instead of a Colombo index.

Under the current index and a previous one, Sri Lanka has had single-digit inflation since February 2009.

Gunawardena, however, said the Statistics office had been working on a new index to cover the whole country even before the IMF called for such an index.

'INSUFFICIENT DATA SOURCES'

The IMF, in its May report, said Sri Lanka's national accounts "suffer from insufficient data sources and undeveloped statistical techniques" and the method for deriving gross domestic product at constant prices was "not satisfactory".

The multilateral lender has said it has been using the government's official historic data for its own estimates.

Opposition politicians have criticised President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government, saying it has overstated growth estimates and given unrealistic inflation figures with an aim of getting lower rates on foreign loans and attracting foreign investors.

Official figures show Sri Lanka's economic growth has been more than 6.3 percent every year since 2009.

One opposition member of parliament, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, said in December the statistics office had manipulated the 2013 first quarter economic growth rate to be 6.0 percent rather than 5.4 percent.

Gunawardena rejected the assertion as "totally baseless".

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said the country has a "very sound system" of data collection.

"The opposition allegation over data manipulation is based on a statement by an official who had been sacked for his misconduct. So it is unfair to accuse that the data are manipulated," Cabraal told Reuters. (Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Toby Chopra)