COLOMBO, Jan 22 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 3,850 1,105 6.84 6.86 182-day 14,114 6,443 7.02 7.02 364-day 16,816 2,656 7.15 7.15 Total 34,780 10,204 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. - Yield in 91-day T-bill is at its lowest since January 2007, from the date the central bank has made data available. Yields in 182-day T-bill and 364-day T-bill are at their lowest since Oct. 15, 2010. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)