COLOMBO, Jan 29 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 9,252 7,163 6.82 6.84 182-day 17,754 12,426 7.00 7.02 364-day 18,013 8,232 7.14 7.15 Total 45,019 27,821 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. - Yield in 91-day T-bill is at its lowest since January 2007, from the date the central bank has made data available. Yields in 182-day T-bill and 364-day T-bill are at their lowest since Oct. 8, 2010. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)